Participants urged to go pink for RunDonegal Women's 5K

Participants in the 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K, which takes place on Sunday, May 22, are being encouraged to wear pink, and to wear T-shirts they have from previous RunDonegal Women's 5Ks.



The Donegal Domestic Violence Service is the sole beneficiary of this year's RunDonegal Women's 5K which gets underway at 11am, with the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar acting as race headquarters.



"We have decided not to go with new T-shirts for this year's event, and are asking all competitors to wear pink colours on the day, or to wear a RunDonegal Women's 5K T-shirt from years gone by," commented race organiser, Grace Boyle.

The entry fee for the 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K is €10. To register, follow the link here



"At a time when there's a lot of talk about sustainability, we think it's a good thing to ask people to wear a top from their current collection. Every cent raised will go to the Donegal Domestic Violence Service and that is our primary focus," she added.



"Because of the pandemic, we were not able to hold an actual event for the last couple of years. So, it's great to be looking forward to planning for an event which we hope will be well supported. With the weather improving and a good stretch in the evenings, there is still plenty of time for people to get out and get training for the event.



"We are also hoping that people who walked or ran the North West 10K on Monday will take part in the 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K later this month."



