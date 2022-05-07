Finn O’Neill hits European U18 qualifying mark

Finn O'Neill impressed in Somerset
Lifford Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill has secured a spot at the European Athletics U18 Championships.
In winning an under-18 decathlon event in Somerset, O’Neill achieved the qualifying standard.
O’Neill took gold with a fine 6,568 points.
The European Athletics U18 Championships take place in Jerusalem in July.
O’Neill will now be among those competing at the Hebrew University Stadium.
He has been on the rise for some time an in March he won the English Under-17 boys’ heptathlon in Sheffield, reaching 4,902 points.
