Manus Kelly to be remembered with new award at Donegal International Rally

Manus Kelly won the Donegal International Rally three years in a row from 2016-18. Photo: Sportsfile
Late Donegal rallying legend Manus Kelly will be remembered at this year’s Donegal International Rally.
The winning crew in the 2022 Donegal International Rally will be presented with the Manus Kelly Memorial Award.
The three-time Donegal international Rally winner was killed while competing on day three of the Donegal International Rally in June, 2019.
The event has not run since with the Covid-19 pandemic putting paid to the 2020 and 2022 rallies.
Kelly - who had won the event in each of the three previous years - lost his life when the Hyundai i20 R5 left the road on special stage 15, Fanad Head, at at Baile na Brocar.
The 41-year-old father-of-five from Glenswilly was a newly-elected councillor on Donegal County Council and a successful businessman in Letterkenny.
