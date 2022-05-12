Prize fund of €2,500 for Letterkenny Golf Club classic

Entries have opened for the annual Letterkenny Golf Club classic which takes place on Saturday, May 21.

Always a popular event, a large entry is once again expected and participating teams and players are encouraged to book their place on the timesheet.

Kelly's Toyota of Letterkenny and Mountcharles have come on board as the main event sponsors and those taking part on the day can expect to see a selection of Toyota’s range of cars on display at Barnhill.

With a prize fund of €2,500 the Letterkenny Club Classic is expected to attract plenty of interest. The entry fee is €120 per team of four, any combination.

There are prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th, best mixed team, best ladies team, along with nearest the pin and longest drive.

Booking is now open, you can use the online timesheet or contact Ruth in the shop at Letterkenny Golf Club on 074 9121150.

All proceeds will go towards course development.