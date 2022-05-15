Kyle Doherty wins Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon - where did you finish?

Kyle Doherty, who won the Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon
Thomas and Eimear Strain with their children Michael, Maria, Laura, Caitlin and Danielle. The family were supported by The Gavin Glynn Foundation when they travelled to Germany with daughter Caitlin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.