Catriona Devine just misses an Irish record in Belfast

Catriona Devine of Finn Valley AC
Catriona Devine just missed out on the Irish W45 1500m record on Saturday.
Competing at the Belfast Milers Meet on the Mary Peters Track, the Finn Valley AC woman was just 0.22 of a second away.
Devine finished in 4 minutes and 55.29 seconds with the record standing at 4:55.07.
The Castlefin native has it within touching distance and will surely have another go in the coming weeks.
Letterkenny AC pair Nakita Burke and Noeleen Scanlan both dipped below 17 minutes to finish third and fourth respectively in the 5,000m.
In the women’s 200m, Sophie Parlour of Olympian YAC was third in 25.39 seconds. The winner, Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton AC), crossed the line in 24.71 seconds.
