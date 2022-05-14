Search

14 May 2022

Wins for Donegal athletes at Firmus Fab 5 Meet in Belfast

There were golds for Letterkenny AC and Lifford-Strabane AC athletes

Lifford-Strabane pair Ellie McCurdy and Elsa Moore won gold in Belfast.

Chris McNulty

14 May 2022 6:26 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

There was success for Donegal athletes at the Firmus Fab 5 Meet in Belfast on Thursday night.

Kathryn McDevitt and Erin Friel of Letterkenny AC along with Lifford-Strabane AC pair Ellie McCurdy and Elsa Moore won their respective events.

McDevitt, a gold medalist with the Irish W40 4x200m relay team at the European Masters Athletics Championships in February, won the senior women’s 200m.

Out of lane 3, McDevitt finished in 27.36 seconds to win.

Time trial gold for Katie-George Dunlevy at Paracycling World Cup

Dunlevy and Linda Kelly take gold in the tandem trial trial

Friel won gold in the under-15 girls’ 200m, crossing the line in 26.90 seconds.

McCurdy won the senior/under-17 women’s javelin event, going almost 40m.

McCurdy’s best throw of 39.87m took the win.

Her club-mate Moore won a senior/under-17 women’s 1500m. Moore won in 4:54.46.

In the under-11 boys’ turbo javelin, James Davison of Letterkenny AC was second with a 17.65m throw.

Letterkenny AC’s Johnson Bangura was fourth in the men’s 200m (23.82 seconds) with Darragh Naughton, also of LAC, fifth in the under-15 boys’ 1500m in 4:38.07.

Local News

