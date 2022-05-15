Tony McLaughlin clinches European Masters gold

Tony McLaughlin won gold at the European Masters.
Tony McLaughlin won gold at the IBJJF Jiu Jitsu European Masters.
McLaughlin, who lives in Ballyliffin, left the tournament in Barcelona with gold in his category.
Earlier this year, McLaughlin took gold in the European Championships and followed it up with the gold in Spain.
Competing in the purple belt master 6 in the lightweight division, McLaughlin, representing the ACTJJ International team, came out on top.
He defeated Aorta Team’s Duc Nhan Nguyen in the final.
