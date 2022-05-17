Callum Morris impresses at Rostrevor

Callum Morris had a superb weekend in Rostrevor
Callum Morris had one of his best weekends yet with two top ten finishes.
The Clonmany man was at rounds 2 and 3 of the Vitus Enduro series in Rostrevor, County Down on Saturday and Sunday.
Dry and sunny conditions meant the stages were in prime condition.
In a 300-strong field over five stages, Vitus First Tracks’ Morris was on song on both days, winning the Junior men (14-16) category and coming 8th overall in round 2.
The stages for Sunday's round 3 were similar but nearly twice as long, but the Clonmany teenager again took the top step and another brilliant overall position of 9th.
“I’m delighted with the weekend,” the 15-year-old said.
“Stages were tough but I’m really happy to get first in class and the top ten results made the weekend really special.
“My Vitus Sommet never missed a beat. Thanks to the team and sponsors. Hopefully I can carry this form into next couple of events in the Uk “
Morris’s next events are a trip to Wales for round 3 of the British Downhill series then a week later he’s competing in his first World Enduro championship event in the Scottish Borders.
