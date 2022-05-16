A play-off lap to decide Premier Division title race

A Donegal League Premier Division title race that went to the wire will need another lap to determine its victor.

Bonagee United and Kilmacrennan Celtic go to The Diamond Park for a May 29 play-off to settle matters.

Bonagee could have won it on Sunday, but a 1-1 draw at Kildrum Tigers, at the same time as Kilmacrennan were beating Convoy 4-0, throws up a play-off - the first in ten years since Glenea United defeated Gweedore Celtic on penalties to win the 2011/12 crown.

“We have another crack at it,” Damien McClafferty, the Bonagee manager, said.

“We didn’t lose anything today; we have just prolonged the season.

“It does feel for the players like they lost the League. They have to realise they didn’t perform, but we have another go.”

With their game over a few moments earlier, Kilmacrennan waited - and must surely have been prepared for the worst. After all, they themselves scored a 94th minute winner, from James Doherty, to defeat Kildrum seven days earlier.

Then, the news arrived from Station Road: Odhran McMacken’s equaliser, cancelling out Coady Brogan’s opener for Bonagee, saw Kildrum take a share of the spoils.

“We’re left now with essentially a cup final in a couple of weeks and it should be a great day for fans of local football,” said Gerard McGranaghan, the Kilmacrennan player-manager.

“If anyone said to us even two games ago - with all that was going on - we’d have taken it for sure.”

Until Thursday night, Kilmacrennan were unsure if they were definitely in the hunt. An Ulster FA ruling, upholding the decision of the Donegal League to sanction Keadue Rovers and award two points to Kilmac’ and three to Glenea United, kept the Lurgy men in the hunt.

McGranaghan said: “Even by Thursday, when we had the meeting with Ulster, we just kept saying we need to keep our eye on the ball. We had to be ready and available and we were, thankfully.”

Christopher Flanagan and Ridha Abdullah netted ether side of a Michael McLaughlin brace, as Kimacrennan won with ease.

In St Johnston, Bonagee, who have never won the Premier Division, appeared dazzled and frazzled all at once.

“I have a feeling that the occasion just got to the boys,” McClaffery sighed.

“We lost our heads a bit towards the end. We weren’t doing the right things. Even when we were on the ball we didn’t try to play.”

Kilmacrennan were pipped in play-off by Dunkineely Celtic in 2007, but they won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. McLaughlin was a feature in the 2010 title-winning team, as was John Sandilands while Liam McBride played in all three sides.

Kilmacrennan were embroiled in appeals controversy in the 2019/20 season which, owing to Covid-19, is the last season to have been completed. A protracted process finally saw Cappry Rovers presented with the title after the case went all the way to arbitration.

“For me and the boys we’re going for two in a row,” McGranaghan insisted.

“We all know how that went last year and it was a bad ending. We won it on the pitch. On the last day last year we won well in Drumkeen and it was very disheartening walking off that day and not getting presented with the trophy. It has had a part to play to gear us up again this year.”