Search

16 May 2022

Damien McClafferty rues Bonagee United’s ‘missed opportunity’

Bonagee face into a play-off against Kilmacrennan Celtic after being held by Kildrum Tigers

Damien McClafferty rues Bonagee United’s ‘missed opportunity’

Bonagee United before their game against Kildrum Tigers

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Station Road Park

15 May 2022 9:42 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Bonagee United manager Damien McClafferty felt that his team suffered some stage fight on Sunday.

Their 1-1 draw at Kildrum Tigers means that Bonagee face a play-off against Kilmacrennan Celtic to see who wins the Donegal League Premier Division.

Victory in St Johnston would’ve sealed the title for Bonagee, but it was an afternoon when they never really played with any comfort.

Coady Brogan’s deflected effort had them in front early in the second half, but Odhran McMacken netted the 66th minute goal to pull their fingers from the silverware - for another fortnight anyway.

Stalemate at Kildrum denies Bonagee as Premier Division race goes to play-off

Bonagee were held to a 1-1 draw by Kildrum Tigers in St Johnston

“It was a missed opportunity,” McClafferty told Donegal Live.

“I have a feeling that the occasion just got to the boys.

It’s hard enough to come down here and play Kildrum on an ordinary Sunday, never mind when you have such a big support behind you and you know what’s on the line for the club.”

A timid first half ended scoreless, but Bonagee broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half.

Brogan’s effort took a deflection and flew in, but Kildrum were angered with goalkeeper James McNulty - who had to be carried off on a stretcher - on the ground after shipping a heavy knock in the build-up.

Kildrum levelled through McMacken and it was to be a disappointing end for the big contingent from Bonagee who made their way to St Johnston.

McClafferty said: “We never turned up and we didn’t deserve it.

“We lost our heads a bit towards the end. We weren’t doing the right things. Even when we were on the ball we didn’t try to play.

“We just went route one and it played into Kildrum’s hands. We lost our shape and that happens sometimes when you have pressure on you.”

Kilmacrennan benefited from the addition of two points to their tally on Thursday night after the Ulster FA rejected an appeal by Keadue Rovers.

Bonagee and Kilmac’ will now battle it out in a play-off, while Bonagee also have the Brian McCormick Cup final next Sunday against Kildrum.

“We have another crack at it,” McClafferty said.

“The boys are down and they’re despondent, but my job now is to get them up.

“We didn’t lose anything today; we have just prolonged the season.

“It does feel for them like they lost the League. They have to realise they didn’t perform, but we have another go.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media