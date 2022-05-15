Damien McClafferty rues Bonagee United’s ‘missed opportunity’

Bonagee United manager Damien McClafferty felt that his team suffered some stage fight on Sunday.

Their 1-1 draw at Kildrum Tigers means that Bonagee face a play-off against Kilmacrennan Celtic to see who wins the Donegal League Premier Division.

Victory in St Johnston would’ve sealed the title for Bonagee, but it was an afternoon when they never really played with any comfort.

Coady Brogan’s deflected effort had them in front early in the second half, but Odhran McMacken netted the 66th minute goal to pull their fingers from the silverware - for another fortnight anyway.

“It was a missed opportunity,” McClafferty told Donegal Live.

“I have a feeling that the occasion just got to the boys.

It’s hard enough to come down here and play Kildrum on an ordinary Sunday, never mind when you have such a big support behind you and you know what’s on the line for the club.”

A timid first half ended scoreless, but Bonagee broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half.

Brogan’s effort took a deflection and flew in, but Kildrum were angered with goalkeeper James McNulty - who had to be carried off on a stretcher - on the ground after shipping a heavy knock in the build-up.

Kildrum levelled through McMacken and it was to be a disappointing end for the big contingent from Bonagee who made their way to St Johnston.

McClafferty said: “We never turned up and we didn’t deserve it.

“We lost our heads a bit towards the end. We weren’t doing the right things. Even when we were on the ball we didn’t try to play.

“We just went route one and it played into Kildrum’s hands. We lost our shape and that happens sometimes when you have pressure on you.”

Kilmacrennan benefited from the addition of two points to their tally on Thursday night after the Ulster FA rejected an appeal by Keadue Rovers.

Bonagee and Kilmac’ will now battle it out in a play-off, while Bonagee also have the Brian McCormick Cup final next Sunday against Kildrum.

“We have another crack at it,” McClafferty said.

“The boys are down and they’re despondent, but my job now is to get them up.

“We didn’t lose anything today; we have just prolonged the season.

“It does feel for them like they lost the League. They have to realise they didn’t perform, but we have another go.”