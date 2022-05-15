Stalemate at Kildrum denies Bonagee as Premier Division race goes to play-off

Silence at the end told the story of an anticlimactic afternoon for Bonagee United.

Kildrum Tigers 1

Bonagee United 1

Odhran McMacken’s equaliser for Kildrum Tigers denied Bonagee a first Donegal League Premier Division title - and they must now joust with Kilmacrennan Celtic in a play-off to determine its destination.

McMacken cancelled out a controversial Bonagee opener, credited to Coady Brogan to take the season to a winner-takes-all finale in a fortnight’s time.

In the second minute of part two, Bonagee took the lead in somewhat dubious circumstances.

As an Eamonn Cannon corner was cleared, home ‘keeper James McNulty went to ground. Kildrum fumed as, with their number 1 on the turf, Coady Brogan took aim and his shot from just outside the area deflected to the net.

After a stoppage of almost eight minutes, McNulty left on a stretcher and midfielder Frank McBrearty donned the gloves.

With word filtering through that Kilmacrennan Celtic were comfortably in front, it was a moment that an until-then nervy Bonagee needed.

James McNulty deals with a cross. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)

Kildrum drew level in the 66th minute when Odhran McMacken nipped in to punish John Carr as the Bonagee net-minder hesitated on a backless.

Bonagee - who were First Division champions in 2019 - might have regained the lead seven minutes later, but Aaron Wasson headed over after Aidan McLaughlin flicked on an Evan McCroary cross.

In added time at the end, sub Jordan Gallagher rose over the top and Aidan McLaughlin just couldn’t get enough purchase on a header.

An Ulster FA ruling on Thursday night to award Kilmacrennan Celtic an addition two points after dismissing an appeal by Keadue Rovers, took the title race to the final day.

It has been a strange couple of weeks in the top flight, a 2-0 away win at Castlefin two weeks ago seeming as if it would take Bonagee to the silverware.

The script was torn up on Thursday night and the Dry Arch men made their way to Foyleside with fate resting on the edge of a knife.

Kildrum’s own title aspirations unravelled in recent weeks. From a position of real promise, games and, ultimately, injuries, caught up with Shane McGinty’s men.

With the Brian McCormick Cup final to come next Sunday, also against Bonagee, it was - as with last weekend’s game against Kilmacrennan - largely a second-string Kildrum that lined out.

However, in spite of the likes of Kevin McHugh, Matthew Crossan, Barry O’Donnell, Brian Breslin, Daniel Clarke, Aaron O’Donnell, Rory Carr and Ryan Higgins having no part to play, it was Kildrum who took the better care of the football in the opening exchanges.

Early on, Bonagee’s Lee McMonagle shot into McNulty’s arms before McLaughlin drew a save from a pot shot out on the left-hand side of the penalty area.

As the first half wore on, the nerves were evident upon an edgy Bonagee, although a stout rearguard prevented Kildrum from fashioning anything of real note.

If anything, it was Kildrum who felt the most likely to win it. Neither did, although for Bonagee it must’ve felt like a defeat.



Kildrum Tigers: James McNulty (Conor Crossan 47), Luke Toland, Gavin McGee, William Lynch, Jamie McKinney, Frank McBrearty, Daniel Coyle, Shane Coyle, Oisin McFadden, Odhran McMacken, Oran Higgins (Gareth Colhoun 64).

Bonagee United: John Carr, Coady Brogan, Evan McCroary, Sergey Alcorn, Duncan Patterson, Taylor Russell, Darren Hunter, Eamon Cannon, Aaron Wasson (Jordan Gallagher 81), Aidan McLaughlin, Lee McMonagle.

Referee: Barry Maxwell.