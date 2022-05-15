Kilmacrennan cruise to Convoy victory to seal Premier Division play-off

Kilmacrennan Celtic might’ve scored four goals but the loudest cheer of the afternoon came when the final whistle blew at Station Road.

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4

Convoy Arsenal 0

At the end of a tumultuous week where a Keadue Rovers appeal might’ve meant that Bonagee would’ve been champions, Kilmacrennan entered the final match of the season two points behind the Dry Arch Park club, knowing they had to do their own job first and then keep their fingers crossed that that Kildrum Tigers offered a favour.

That’s how it turned out. Kilmacrennan were in cruise control at Letterkenny Community Centre against a Convoy team already consigned to relegation and long before the end there were constant queries about the other match, which would end 1-1.

It all means that Bonagee and Kilmacrennan end up level on points at the top of the Premier Division table and with goal difference not a deciding factor, they will play-off for the title. Goals from Christopher Flanagan, Michel McLaughlin with two and Ridha Abdullah sealed the win.

The home side set about their task and Flanagan glanced just wide from a Kevin Kelly corner and Liam McBride’s header was saved by Matthew Gallagher. The chances kept coming, with Terence Shiels playing a free-kick into the penalty area before Flanaghan got a touch that took it onto the post.

The breakthrough arrived on 36 minutes when Flanagan smashed home from the inside right channel following a neat pass by Gerard McGranaghan. James Doherty then tested Gallagher with a powerful strike that was comfortably gathered by the visiting goalkeeper.

Into the second half, on 51 minutes and McLaughlin headed home for 2-0 before the same player, six minutes later, smashed home a third when the ball broke his way when Kelly’s cross had been headed clear. At that point, Bonagee were 1-0 up in St Johnston.

The match as a contest was all but over with Eunan Kelly driving forward and Darren McElwaine hooking one over, trying to lift the visitors amid a spate of substitutions. Two minutes from time, substitute Abdullah got in to stroke home a fourth. Afterwards the Kilmacrennan side sat patiently to hear the final score from elsewhere. A share of the spoils there means that the season has another chapter left yet.

Kilmacrennan Celtic: Shane Graham; James Doherty, Chris Flanagan, Glenn McNulty, Paul Bradley (Danny Sandilands 76); Michael McLaughlin, Matthew McLaughlin, Gerard McGrenaghan (Owen Browne 64), Kevin Kelly (Oisin McGroarty 76); Terence Shiels (Philip Buchanan 59), Liam McBride (Ridha Abdullah 62).

Convoy Arsenal: Matthew Gallagher; Kieran Doherty, Eunan Kelly, Gary Brolly, Stephen Coyle; Anthony Bogle, Johnny Doherty, Matthew Coyle, Darren Harvey; Darren McElwaine, Darren Gibson (Stephen O’Donnell 55, Mark Neeson 72).

Referee: Mick Lagan.