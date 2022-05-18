Search

18 May 2022

Top Ulster award for Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's administrator

Manager of the Year award for popular administrator at Murvagh links

Top Ulster award for Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's administrator

Grainne Dorrian pictured with Paddy McCarthy of Golfers Guide and Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the awards ceremony

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

18 May 2022 3:16 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

There was a top award for Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's popular administrator, Grainne Dorrian, when she was announced the Ulster Golf Manager of the Year from the Golfers Guide to Ireland at a ceremony in Dromoland Castle, Co Clare recently.

A member of the staff at the world-renowned links at Murvagh since 2001, Grainne has been in the role of administrator since 2009, in what is one of the busiest clubs in Ireland.

The awards by the Golfers Guide to Ireland are held annually with different roles being honoured and Grainne says she was "surprised but delighted" to have received a 'phone call notifying her of her award.

"It is done through the Irish Golfers Magazine and the awards are done at the beginning of every year. They have awards for golf resorts, links courses and then they have the managers and they present them for each province," said Grainne.

Being administrator of  a really busy golf course such as Donegal Golf Club means that Grainne is a busy person. "It keeps me on my toes, anyway," she jokes.

"This award came about due to Donegal GC hosting the Cups and Shields final in 2020, but it ended up in 2021 due to Covid. It all came from that really," she said.

The club is a popular venue for many national events with the Irish Amateur Senior event held at the end of last year and it has hosted the Irish Close Championship in the past.

"It would be one of the most popular courses in the country," she says.

"I'm 20 years at the club. I came in 2001 to cover maternity leave, so it would have been in the office. It wouldn't have been until later years, 2009/2010, that I was promoted into the role of administrator. It has grown since that and every year I get an extra task," she says.

The club are delighted with the award and the honour of having their administrator rewarded for her hard work.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media