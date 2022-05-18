Top Ulster award for Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's administrator

There was a top award for Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's popular administrator, Grainne Dorrian, when she was announced the Ulster Golf Manager of the Year from the Golfers Guide to Ireland at a ceremony in Dromoland Castle, Co Clare recently.

A member of the staff at the world-renowned links at Murvagh since 2001, Grainne has been in the role of administrator since 2009, in what is one of the busiest clubs in Ireland.

The awards by the Golfers Guide to Ireland are held annually with different roles being honoured and Grainne says she was "surprised but delighted" to have received a 'phone call notifying her of her award.

"It is done through the Irish Golfers Magazine and the awards are done at the beginning of every year. They have awards for golf resorts, links courses and then they have the managers and they present them for each province," said Grainne.

Being administrator of a really busy golf course such as Donegal Golf Club means that Grainne is a busy person. "It keeps me on my toes, anyway," she jokes.

"This award came about due to Donegal GC hosting the Cups and Shields final in 2020, but it ended up in 2021 due to Covid. It all came from that really," she said.

The club is a popular venue for many national events with the Irish Amateur Senior event held at the end of last year and it has hosted the Irish Close Championship in the past.

"It would be one of the most popular courses in the country," she says.

"I'm 20 years at the club. I came in 2001 to cover maternity leave, so it would have been in the office. It wouldn't have been until later years, 2009/2010, that I was promoted into the role of administrator. It has grown since that and every year I get an extra task," she says.

The club are delighted with the award and the honour of having their administrator rewarded for her hard work.