Search

26 May 2022

Emma Dolan in European Karate Championships this week

The ATU Donegal student has traveled to Turkey to compete

Emma Dolan in European Karate Championships this week

Emma Dolan.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

25 May 2022 6:26 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Dolan will compete at the European Karate Senior Championships later this week.

The Ballindrait woman, a first year Dietetics Studies student at ATU Donegal is on the Irish senior team for the Championships.

The Argary woman will take to the flood at Gaziantep, Turkey in the 68kgs kumite individual event and also in the team event.

Carl McHugh on target as ATK advance in AFC Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Maziya 5-2 to reach the inter-zonal semi-finals with Lettermacaward's Carl McHugh among the goalscorers

The 18-year-old, a former student at the Royal and Prior Comprehensive School in Raphoe, is also eligible to compete at the upcoming Junior European Championships.

Dolan won a gold at the Irish Intervarsity Karate Championships in UCD in April.

At the Irish Nationals, Dolan was one of the Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club - where she is coached by Martin McNamee - representatives to win gold with Natasha Doherty and Lauren Wallace also topping their respective divisions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media