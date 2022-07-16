Search

18 Jul 2022

Former Bundoran pupil and Ireland finish in eighth place at World Championships

Christopher O'Donnell, who went to school at Magh Ene College Bundoran, and the Irish team put in a sensational performance in the heat of the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and then came eighth in the final

Christopher O'Donnell passes the baton to teammate Sophie Becker in the 4x400m mixed relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 Jul 2022 9:12 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Christopher O'Donnell was part of the Irish team who finished in eighth place in the 4x400m mixed relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

O'Donnell, 24, is from Grange, Co Sligo, and a former Magh Ene College Bundoran student, was joined by Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery and Sharlene Mawdsley, who stepped in for the unwell Rhasidat Adeleke, with the quartet coming home in a time of 3 minutes 16.86 seconds.

The Irish team, earlier in the day, had put in an excellent performance in their heat, clocking 3:13.88 to come second behind Dominican Republic, with O'Donnell, who is a member of North Sligo AC, running the first leg in 46.33, followed by Beck with 52.38, Raftery managing the best third leg of all in the race with 45.37 and Adeleke coming home in 49.80.

In the final, the Dominican team consisting of Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando and Fiordalzia Cofil were gold medal winners with 3:09.82, with the Netherlands in second with Liemarvin Bonecavia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Can Diepen and Femeke Bol posting a time of 3:09.90. Third place went to the United States' Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon with 3:10.16.

Last year in Tokyo, O'Donnell was an Olympic finalist, also coming home in eighth alongside Cillin Greene, Phil Healy and Sophie Becker, with a time of 3:15.04.

