World Masters silver medalist Ciara Kearns gets big welcome back to Carrick

World Masters silver medalist Ciara Kearns was given a big welcome home to Carrick on Friday evening.
The Finn Valley AC woman won the W35 long jump silver medal at the World Masters Championships in Tampere, Finland earlier this month.
A best jump of 5.55m secured the silver - just pipped to the gold by New Zealand’s Helena Dinnissen on her last attempt.
The silver added to the European gold she won in Braga in February.
The local community in Carrick came out in droves to acknowledge Ciara and a special presentation was made.
At the Old School in Carrick, Seamus Gallagher, on behalf of the community and Coiste Forbartha na Carraige and once a talented athlete, told of the pride the people felt in watching Ciara’s achievements.
He added: “I was involved in athletics for a long time. It was probably around 1999, I went to a combined events competition in Waterford and Ciara was the only Irish winner on the day.”
