Lucy McGlynn confirmed for World Under-20 Championships after double gold

Lucy McGlynn will go to the World Under-20 Championships next month after breaking the Donegal 100m hurdles record in Tullamore on Sunday.

McGlynn won gold in both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the Irish Life Health National Junior and Under-23 Track and Field Championships.

In the 100m hurdles, the Tir Chonaill AC star sped to victory in 14.02 seconds - a new Donegal record and PB.

The time is a B qualification for the World Under-20s, which will be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6 and McGlynn’s weekend was capped with notification of her selection by Athletics Ireland.

McGlynn’s winning year continued when victorious in the junior women 400m hurdles. McGlynn won in 61.22 seconds, with Alexandra Joyce from Tuam AC second in 65.05 seconds.

Joseph Gillespie recorded a new personal best of 13.39m to win the junior men triple jump. Having opened with a 13.82m leap, the Finn Valley man hit a new PB on his next visit and it was enough to secure gold with David Onwudiwe taking silver via a 13.44m jump.

Gillespie jumped to 6.41m for bronze in the junior men long jump with a 7.76 effort taking gold to Leevale’s Reece Ademola.

James Kelly took the under-23 men shot put crown. The Finn Valley AC man threw out to 16.45m to take a comfortable victory.

The St Johnston man, the younger brother of World Championship competitor John, threw 16.45m on his fourth go.

Tir Chonaill’s Alex Anderson won the junior men weight for distance competition. Anderson’s best throw of 8.01m saw him top the charts ahead of Padraic McCarthy from Los Tuathail, who went out to 7.27m.

Siobhan Doherty, also of Tir Chonaill AC, won the under-23 women 3000m walk. Doherty finished in 15:57.28 to take the gold.

Adrienne Gallen from Lifford-Strabane AC was the junior women shot put and hammer silver medalist .

In the shot, Gallen threw a best effort of 9.87m. Gallen reached out to the mark on her fifth throw. Her club colleague Una O’Donnell was fifth in the same event, her best throw of 9.32m.

A 51.01m throw secured silver in the hammer for the St Columba’s Stranorlar student, that effort marked in her fourth attempt.

Finn Valley AC’s Hannah Murray claimed silver in the junior women 200m and bronze in the 400m. In the 200m, Murray took silver when running 25.31 seconds with a 24.32 second run seeing the gold go to Leevale’s Lucy-May Sleeman.

In the 400m, Murray finished in a new personal best of 57.49 seconds. In the same race, Finn Valley AC’s Demi Crossan was seventh in 61.42 seconds.

Finn Valley AC’s Aine Kerr jumped to 10.94 for silver in the under-23 women triple jump.

Cranford AC’s Oisin Kelly, who recently won the under-19 1500m and 800m double, won silver in the junior men 800m. Kelly crossed the line in 1:52.21, with Corran AC’s Ben Clavin winning in 1:56.13.

Cormac O’Donnell of Lifford-Strabane AC won silver in the junior men hammer with a 52.23m effort with Anderson (43.08m) sixth.

Lifford-Strabane AC’s Ellie McCurdy scooped silver in the junior women javelin with a 35.51m throw.

Eoin Sharkey from Tir Chonaill AC took silver in the under-23 men 400m hurdles. Sharkey finished in 56.67 seconds with Ciaran Nugent from Carraig-Na-Bhfear AC winning in 53.64 seconds.

Amy Greene of Finn Valley AC took bronze in the junior women 3000m steeplechase. The Rosses native finished in 11:59.82.

Cara Laverty, also of Finn Valley AC was the junior women 800m bronze medalist. Laverty finished in 2:34.50.

In the 400m sprint final, Finn Valley AC trio Daniella Jansen, Laura Crossan and Sinead Gallagher were fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

Olympian YAC’s Sophie Parlour was sixth in the junior women 100m spring, finishing in 12.72 seconds.

Oisin Toye of Finn Valley AC was sixth in the junior men 1500m, clocking 4:07.46.