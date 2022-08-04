Search

04 Aug 2022

Katie-George Dunlevy chasing more world paracycling medals in Canada

The Olympic champion along with her tandem partner Eve McChrystal begin a busy period tomorrow Friday with a World Cup event followed by the World Championships the following weekend

Katie-George Dunlevy chasing more world paracycling medals in Canada

Katie-George Dunlevy - in Canada for two big events

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

04 Aug 2022 11:29 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The amazing sports journey of Katie-George Dunlevy continues this week in Canada for a World Cup event followed by the  World Paralympic Cycling Championships.

Based in England, Katie-George is daughter of Mountcharles native, John Dunlevy, and after her Paralympic success last year, she is chasing more world medals. Already her tally at Paralympic level is three gold and two silver, while she has multiple gold medals at world championships - five gold, five silver and two bronze.

And after a little break at the start of this year when she paired up successfully with Linda Kelly to win a World Cup event in Germany and the Irish national championships, her tandem partnership with Dundalk's Eve McChrystal resumes with the pair trying to add to their impressive medal collection.

Katie-George has been based in Dundalk for the past week to train alongside McChrystal before they headed to Canada on Tuesday last. The World Cup event is in Quebec with the World Championships in Baie-Comeau.

Catching the eye: Players to watch in this year’s Football Championships

With county players not playing for spells of the All-County Football League, there were a number of stand-out players who will be looking to take their good form into the football championships in the coming weeks

"We are really looking forward to it with the World Cup event on Friday 5 August and then the World Championships from 11-14 August with our events - time trial and road race - on August 12 and 14.

"It will be a really busy few weeks but the target would be to win another Rainbow Jersey (World championships). We don't have expectations  as such but we will be aiming high, always aiming high," says Katie-George.

"We have been training individually and it has been good to get back on the tandem to put in some good sessions before what is going to a very busy few weeks," says Katie-George.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media