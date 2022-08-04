Search

04 Aug 2022

Success for Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club at Summer Nationals

Success for Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club at Summer Nationals

Marlins Swimming Club Div 2 and Summer National Swimmers Aengus Flanagan, Niamh Burke, Nessa Warren, Erin Coyle and Alan Vaughan

Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club members wrapped up their season with a successful outing at the recent Summer Nationals and Division 2 Championships held in Limerick and Dublin.

The Division 2 swimmers Niamh Burke, Nessa Warren and Erin Coyle swam great races hitting PBs and making finals with Niamh winning a fantastic silver medal in the 200m Backstroke and Nessa taking bronze in the 100m Butterfly.

In the Summer Nationals, Marlins was well represented by three swimmers, Aengus Flanagan, Alan Vaughan and Niamh Burke. All had fantastic swims over the week with Aengus making the final in the 100m Butterfly and winning a brilliant bronze medal. Kieran Summerville and Grace Meade were coaches.

Back L-R Kieran Summerville, Aengus Flanagan, Alan Vaughan, Grace Meade. Front L-R Niamh Burke, Erin Coyle and Nessa Warren

National Medalists Niamh Burke, Aengus Flanagan and Nessa Warren

