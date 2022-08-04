Letterkenny RFC's Kate Farrell and Grace Simati picked for Ulster training

Letterkenny RFC U16s players Kate Farrell and Grace Simati have been selected as part of an extended training squad for Ulster U16s Girls.

It was the first time Ulster Rugby had run a program for U1-6s in the 15-a-side game and training sessions were twice weekly during July. The culmination of the training program was a game against the American touring side EIRA (Eagles Impact Rugby Academy) which took place at Queen's University Grounds in Belfast on Friday last.

EIRA proved too strong for their Ulster counterparts and completed a clean sweep of all the provinces on their tour.

The two young Letterkenny girls acquitted themselves very well and tackled their hearts out. Although attacking opportunities were limited, Grace carried ball strongly and Kate showed some nice pieces of link play.

Both girls are only playing rugby a year and were grateful for the opportunity to participate in the summer program where the coaching and support received was first class. The girls were invited into the program having been identified playing for their club, Letterkenny, by Ulster Rugby staff.

Pre-season training for girls rugby at Letterkenny starts on Tuesday, August 16, from 6:15-7:30pm. All age grades from u14s to u18s are welcome and no playing experience is necessary.

Girls only tag rugby starts at Letterkenny RFC this Friday, 6-7pm, and all girls aged 12-18 are welcome. This is a non-contact version of the sport and a great fun introduction to the game with absolutely no experience necessary. All are welcome to come and give it a try.