Search

04 Aug 2022

Letterkenny RFC's Kate Farrell and Grace Simati picked for Ulster training

Both girls are only playing rugby a year and have been selected as part of an extended training squad for Ulster U-16s Girls

Letterkenny RFC's Kate Farrell and Grace Simati picked for Ulster training

Letterkenny RFC players Kate Farrell and Grace Simati

Reporter:

Contributor

04 Aug 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny RFC U16s players Kate Farrell and Grace Simati have been selected as part of an extended training squad for Ulster U16s Girls.

It was the first time Ulster Rugby had run a program for U1-6s in the 15-a-side game and training sessions were twice weekly during July. The culmination of the training program was a game against the American touring side EIRA (Eagles Impact Rugby Academy) which took place at Queen's University Grounds in Belfast on Friday last.

EIRA proved too strong for their Ulster counterparts and completed a clean sweep of all the provinces on their tour.

The two young Letterkenny girls acquitted themselves very well and tackled their hearts out. Although attacking opportunities were limited, Grace carried ball strongly and Kate showed some nice pieces of link play.

Both girls are only playing rugby a year and were grateful for the opportunity to participate in the summer program where the coaching and support received was first class. The girls were invited into the program having been identified playing for their club, Letterkenny, by Ulster Rugby staff. 

Pre-season training for girls rugby at Letterkenny starts on Tuesday, August 16, from 6:15-7:30pm. All age grades from u14s to u18s are welcome and no playing experience is necessary.

Girls only tag rugby starts at Letterkenny RFC this Friday, 6-7pm, and all girls aged 12-18 are welcome. This is a non-contact version of the sport and a great fun introduction to the game with absolutely no experience necessary. All are welcome to come and give it a try.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media