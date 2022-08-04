Watch: Dylan Browne-McMonagle wins feature at Leopardstown

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Dylan Browne-McMonagle won the feature race at Leopardstown on Thursday.
The Letterkenny jockey took Gear Up to victory in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes.
Browne-McMonagle guided the Joseph O’Brien-trained horse to a narrow win from O’Brien stablemate Cleveland, ridden by Ryan Moore.
Browne-McMonagle went clear at the furlong post and held on, under a challenge, to win by a neck.
“Dylan gave him a lovely, uncomplicated ride,” O’Brien said. This lad always fights and he fought on hard today.”
Gear Up under Dylan McMonagle just holds on to win the Group 3 Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes with Cleveland making it a one two for trainer Jospeh O'Brien.— Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) August 4, 2022
@GrantThorntonIE @JosephOBrien2 pic.twitter.com/zPEVtdJOCE
On Gear up, O’Brien added: “It was a good, tough performance. He’s been improving with each run all year and I’d say that’s as good as he’s been all year.”
