07 Aug 2022

Donegal greyhound upsets the odds to reach Irish National Sprint Cup final

Manuone is joint-owned by Letterkenny-based Gerry McGettigan and Lifford greyhound trainer Tony Maxwell and will be in with a chance of winning €20,000 at the Barone Bookmakers sponsored  Irish National Sprint Cup final next week

Donegal greyhound upsets the odds to reach Irish National Sprint Cup

Co-owners Tony Maxwell and Gerry McGettigan with Manuone

Reporter:

Alan Foley

07 Aug 2022 6:59 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Manuone will be flying the flag for Donegal in the final of the prestigious Irish National Sprint Cup on Monday week.

Jointly-owned by Letterkenny-based Gerry McGettigan and Lifford greyhound trainer Tony Maxwell, Manuone qualified on Saturday night last for the Barone Bookmakers sponsored  Irish National Sprint Cup, which will be run at Dundalk Greyhound Stadium, where the winner will take home €20,000.

“I can’t believe it, Manuone  made it through all the heats and all the way to the final of Irish National Sprint Cup,” McGettigan told DonegalLive. “He really has exceeded all expectations. In the final, he will be up against the best sprinters in the country but he won’t be going down to look at the scenery. He’ll be giving it his best shot.”

