Griffin and Harkin's Ulster call-ups recognised by Letterkenny Golf Club

Letterkenny Golf Club made a special presentation to Ryan Griffin and Cian Harkin to mark the pair's recent selection for Ulster.

They both have emerged as two of the top amateurs in the country and were rightly acknowledged as such this year when selected on the men's Ulster team for the interprovincial at Moyvalley.

"It has been a source of great pride to the members of Letterkenny Golf Club to watch the development of both Cian and Ryan over the last five years. We acknowledge that Ryan is a home member in Ballybofey and Stranorlar GC but he has participated for Letterkenny GC in Senior team golf over the past number of years," read a club statement.

"We are particularly grateful to Cian and Ryan for their commitment to our Senior Club teams. Seldom have we seen such large crowds out in Barnhill to watch and support matches. Cian and Ryan were pivotal in securing back-to-back Senior Scratch League titles for our club. The quality of their golf in both finals was exceptional.

"Their selection was the result of consistent performances in the Golf Ireland events that form part if the Bridgestone Series. It was wonderful to hear about their respective highlights over the last two seasons. They brought welcome media coverage for Donegal and their results were inspirational to all our members.

"Finally, we say thanks for the time and effort they put into helping the club win our first Ulster pennant in the mixed foursomes. In the midst of hectic schedules they always made themselves available and of course, delivered many key victories.

"We wish them both continued success and we know that a major title is coming soon, hopefully, to be followed by an Irish selection."