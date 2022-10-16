Title fight next weekend for Jordan Furey in Portsmouth

Jordan Furey
Letterkenny mixed martial artist Jordan Furey will fight for the Shock N Awe UK welterweight title next weekend.
Furey accepted the bout against Connor Tymon on ten days’ notice.
The 23-year-old Furey, who is 8-2 as an amateur, will face the 4-1 Tymon at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.
The Shock N Awe UK welterweight title is on the line.
Tymon has beaten Jovan Majstorovic, Ehan Barry and Kevin Bareth in 2022 having been out of action since a November 2019 defeat by Mike Clark.
Furey represented Ireland in the MMA Super Cup in Bahrain in March.
There, he lost out to Magomed Isaev in their welterweight bout, but recorded wins over Israel Salcido and Mitch Kelly at Khalifa Sports City. Ireland were runners-up in the competition.
At the Irish Championships in February, Furey overcame Liam McGeough before losing out on a decision to Colin Meagher.
