Finn Valley AC athletes impress Stateside

Oisin Ó Gailín after his race and (inset) Cassie Lagan.
Finn Valley AC athletes Oisín Ó Gailín and Cassie Lagan have impressed in the United States recently.
Ballybofey man Gallen, a graduate from the University of Wyoming, set a new course record in winning the Colorado Classic 5k.
At Fort Collins, Ó Gailín clocked 14 minutes and 37 seconds at 5,000ft elevation.
Ó Gailín, who is in superb form of late, showed superb resilience to come out on top with an excellent sub-15 performance.
Augusta University student Lagan clocked 23:22 over 6k in North Carolina at the weekend - a new personal best.
That came after Lagan set a new 5k PB, 18:39, in a loaded field on the 5km McAlpine Freedom Park course when competing for her college.
