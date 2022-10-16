Ciara Grant cracker helps Hearts to win in SWPL

Ciara Grant opened her account for Hearts in spectacular fashion on Sunday.

The Letterkenny woman scored a cracking third goal as Hearts defeated Aberdeen 3-0 at Oroam in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Grant, who moved to Hearts in the summer having been at Rangers in the latter half of last season, made her mark with a superb strike in the 67th minute.

Grant cut in from the left and a wonderful effort from 25 years flew into the top corner of the Dons’ net.

Vyan Sampson netted three minutes before half time - firing home from a corner by Grant - after A Trialist opened the scoring for Hearts, who are fourth in the standings.

The 28-year-old Grant helped Rangers to the SWPL title.

Previously, Grant, who is a qualified doctor and a Republic of Ireland international, played for UCD Waves, Raheny United, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.

Last week, she was a member of the Republic of Ireland squad which defeated Scotland 1-0 at Hamden Park, thanks to a goal from Milford woman Amber Barrett, to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.