Search

16 Oct 2022

Ciara Grant cracker helps Hearts to win in SWPL

Letterkenny woman Ciara Grant scored her first goal for Hearts on Sunday as they defeated Aberdeen in the SWPL

Ciara Grant off and winning with Hearts as new SWPL season begins

Ciara Grant scored her first goal for Hearts on Sunday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Oct 2022 8:24 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ciara Grant opened her account for Hearts in spectacular fashion on Sunday.

The Letterkenny woman scored a cracking third goal as Hearts defeated Aberdeen 3-0 at Oroam in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Grant, who moved to Hearts in the summer having been at Rangers in the latter half of last season, made her mark with a superb strike in the 67th minute.

Grant cut in from the left and a wonderful effort from 25 years flew into the top corner of the Dons’ net.

‘Grateful to be here’: Georgie Kelly nets winner for Rotherham

Georgie Kelly scored the winning goal for Rotherham against Huddersfield on Saturday

Vyan Sampson netted three minutes before half time - firing home from a corner by Grant - after A Trialist opened the scoring for Hearts, who are fourth in the standings.

The 28-year-old Grant helped Rangers to the SWPL title.

Previously, Grant, who is a qualified doctor and a Republic of Ireland international, played for UCD Waves, Raheny United, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.

Last week, she was a member of the Republic of Ireland squad which defeated Scotland 1-0 at Hamden Park, thanks to a goal from Milford woman Amber Barrett, to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media