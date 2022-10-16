Ciara Grant cracker helps Hearts to win in SWPL

Ciara Grant scored her first goal for Hearts on Sunday.
Ciara Grant opened her account for Hearts in spectacular fashion on Sunday.
The Letterkenny woman scored a cracking third goal as Hearts defeated Aberdeen 3-0 at Oroam in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
Grant, who moved to Hearts in the summer having been at Rangers in the latter half of last season, made her mark with a superb strike in the 67th minute.
Grant cut in from the left and a wonderful effort from 25 years flew into the top corner of the Dons’ net.
Vyan Sampson netted three minutes before half time - firing home from a corner by Grant - after A Trialist opened the scoring for Hearts, who are fourth in the standings.
The 28-year-old Grant helped Rangers to the SWPL title.
Previously, Grant, who is a qualified doctor and a Republic of Ireland international, played for UCD Waves, Raheny United, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.
Last week, she was a member of the Republic of Ireland squad which defeated Scotland 1-0 at Hamden Park, thanks to a goal from Milford woman Amber Barrett, to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.
The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) is promoting Construction Safety Week from tomorrow, Monday, October 17
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.