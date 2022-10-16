‘Grateful to be here’: Georgie Kelly nets winner for Rotherham

Georgie Kelly described himself as ‘grateful’ after scoring the winner for Rotherham on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Kelly nabbed the 61st minute goal that steered Rotherham to a 2-1 win over Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield at the New York Stadium.

Kelly - who scored in a 3-0 win over Blackpool last month - pounced to win it for the Millers after Danny Ward cancelled out Conor Washington’s opener for Rotherham.

The Tooban man’s debut goal against Gillingham in April sealed promotion to the Championship.

“There is more to it than he scores when he comes on,” Kelly said.

“There's a lot of moving parts. I’m just happy if I get a chance to try and chip-in and work. There's a little bit of luck involved too, but I'll take anything I can get.

“Even the lads were saying there that when I came on that the roar of the fans was mad, it was as if we had scored, which gave everyone a little boost and the whole squad. It's great, I'm delighted to even be here with the fans.”

Kelly moved to Rotherham from Bohemians in January having netted 26 times and earning the PFAI Player of the Year award.

The 25-year-old said: “I wouldn't say I'm a bit of a hero yet. God, I've scored a couple of goals, I've scored three goals for the club. It's mad when you think about it. I'm just grateful.

“It’s hard to explain. I feel awful lucky to be at this club and be able to chip in with goals at this level. It’s very strange, but I’m grateful to be here. I still don’t feel like I’m fully a Championship player yet.

“There has been a hell of a lot of growth there so far. I have loads of growing and improving to do yet, both physically and mentally. This time last year, I was playing part-time so it’s a big change.”