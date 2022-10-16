Search

16 Oct 2022

Down to nine, Cockhill see off Bonagee through McColgan double

Cockhill overcame two second-half red cards to defeat Bonagee in the FAI Intermediate Cup

Down to nine, Cockhill see off Bonagee through McColgan double

Cockhill Celtic defeated Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Dry Arch Park

16 Oct 2022 2:12 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Despite playing for over half-an-hour with nine men, Cockhill Celtic were comfortable winners over Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup on Saturday night.

Bonagee United 0
Cockhill Celtic 2

Republic of Ireland amateur international Lee McColgan scored twice as Gavin Cullen’s men overcame the second-half sendings off of Jimmy Bradley and Adam McCarron.

McColgan’s second goal, from a 69th minute penalty, sealed the issue, sending Cockhill into the national rounds.

Naomh Conaill turnover St Eunan's in SFC final and show why you never write them off

Few fancied Martin Regan's side in the rearranged Donegal SFC final but yet again they showed their experience in contesting at the top table to squeeze out a one-point win against 14-man St Eunan's following the controversial sending off of Shane O'Donnell

For Bonagee, it was a bitter blow, coming just a few short weeks after they hosted League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne at Dry Arch Park in the FAI Senior Cup. That avenue has now been shut for 2023 following their exit from the Intermediate Cup.

Cockhill led on 26 minutes when McColgan turned home after Bonagee failed to clear their lines from a corner kick. A little head tennis ensued and McColgan poked low into the borrow corner.

Gareth Harkin saw one attempt cleared from beneath the crossbar, but it was Cockhill who continued to probe with Jason Breslin heading over and Peter Doherty having a header hooked away by Michael Funston.

Two minutes after the break, Deano Larkin was unable to turn home from a Micheál Doherty cross before the red mist fell.

Bradley saw red for a challenge on Stephen Black and in the disagreement that followed Derek Doherty, a member of Cullen’s backroom staff, was also shown his marching orders from the dugout.

Barely two minutes later, referee Marty McGarrigle flashed a second yellow and the accompanying red to McCarron following a foul on Mark Harkin.

Doherty was thwarted by Jason Breslin as Bongee went in search of a way back, but they were unable to breach Cockhill’s nine men.

Their mountain became steeper still when, after Funston was adjudged to have handled in the area, McColgan tucked the penalty past Oisin Cannon.

Larkin fired wide and Gareth Harkin drove over, but Daniel Houghton, the Cockhill goalkeeper, went largely untroubled.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke, Darragh Ellison, Mark Harkin, Stephen Black, Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston, Tony McNamee, Micheál Doherty, Deano Larkin, Conor Black. Subs: Jamie Lynagh for Ellison (74), Sean Hume for Funston (82).

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Peter Doherty, Adam McCarron, Jason Breslin, Lee McLaughlin, Lee McColgan, Christy McLaughlin, Jimmy Bradley, Garbhan Friel, Corey McBride, Fionn McClure. Subs: Daniel Doherty for McBride (55), Adam Duffy for Friel (80), Adam McLaughlin for C.McLaughlin (90).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media