Down to nine, Cockhill see off Bonagee through McColgan double

Despite playing for over half-an-hour with nine men, Cockhill Celtic were comfortable winners over Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup on Saturday night.

Bonagee United 0

Cockhill Celtic 2

Republic of Ireland amateur international Lee McColgan scored twice as Gavin Cullen’s men overcame the second-half sendings off of Jimmy Bradley and Adam McCarron.

McColgan’s second goal, from a 69th minute penalty, sealed the issue, sending Cockhill into the national rounds.

For Bonagee, it was a bitter blow, coming just a few short weeks after they hosted League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne at Dry Arch Park in the FAI Senior Cup. That avenue has now been shut for 2023 following their exit from the Intermediate Cup.

Cockhill led on 26 minutes when McColgan turned home after Bonagee failed to clear their lines from a corner kick. A little head tennis ensued and McColgan poked low into the borrow corner.

Gareth Harkin saw one attempt cleared from beneath the crossbar, but it was Cockhill who continued to probe with Jason Breslin heading over and Peter Doherty having a header hooked away by Michael Funston.

Two minutes after the break, Deano Larkin was unable to turn home from a Micheál Doherty cross before the red mist fell.

Bradley saw red for a challenge on Stephen Black and in the disagreement that followed Derek Doherty, a member of Cullen’s backroom staff, was also shown his marching orders from the dugout.

Barely two minutes later, referee Marty McGarrigle flashed a second yellow and the accompanying red to McCarron following a foul on Mark Harkin.

Doherty was thwarted by Jason Breslin as Bongee went in search of a way back, but they were unable to breach Cockhill’s nine men.

Their mountain became steeper still when, after Funston was adjudged to have handled in the area, McColgan tucked the penalty past Oisin Cannon.

Larkin fired wide and Gareth Harkin drove over, but Daniel Houghton, the Cockhill goalkeeper, went largely untroubled.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke, Darragh Ellison, Mark Harkin, Stephen Black, Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston, Tony McNamee, Micheál Doherty, Deano Larkin, Conor Black. Subs: Jamie Lynagh for Ellison (74), Sean Hume for Funston (82).

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Peter Doherty, Adam McCarron, Jason Breslin, Lee McLaughlin, Lee McColgan, Christy McLaughlin, Jimmy Bradley, Garbhan Friel, Corey McBride, Fionn McClure. Subs: Daniel Doherty for McBride (55), Adam Duffy for Friel (80), Adam McLaughlin for C.McLaughlin (90).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.