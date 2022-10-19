Commemorative bench for Britton brothers unveiled in Rossnowlagh

The 54th running of the Intercounties Surfing Competition took place in Rossnowlagh and the presentation of the Vinny Britton Cup.



The Britton brothers bench was also unveiled as well as the new Conor Britton Cup. The events were a huge success especially the opening of the bench which was made by Brendan McGloin and was commissioned in memory of Brian and Conor Britton who were the founders of Rossnowlagh Surf Club and two local legends.

Its beautifully sculpted and already is a huge addition to Rossnowlagh and has become a focal point for photographs of the strand and for young surfers to practice their pop ups.

Brendan McGloin, the sculptor, and Fun Britton

The ribbon was cut by Jenna Britton, the eldest of Vinny and Mary Britton’s great-grandchildren, and there was a large turnout of family members and supporters despite the weather.

Neil, Easkey and Christopher Britton all spoke of the contribution the two men made to surfing in Rossnowlagh and how the bench gives young and old an opportunity to sit and reflect and contemplate life. Easkey spoke on behalf of her father Barry Britton stating “In quiet moments I get a real good feeling when I sit on Brendan McGloin’s bench, communing with my absent bros”.

The unveiling of the Britton brothers' bench

The surfing competition took place in Rossnowlagh on Saturday and Bundoran on Sunday with 120 competitors and 31 teams entered. The fun format allows young and old, beginners and experienced surfers to compete together with our youngest entrant only eight years old.

In the final, Sligo took on Waterford and the young surfers of Sligo took home the cup for their first time. The team consisted of teenagers Tom Murphy, Lorcan Southcombe, Oscar Choo and Darragh Gilmartin all from Sligo and they denied the Waterford team of Tom Breen, Jai Widger, Ben Maher and Conor O’Leary from making it three in a row.

The Conor Britton and Vinny Britton Cups

Special mention must also go to the best Junior Girls team, the Donegal Drop Ins and the Best Boys Team the Donegal Nuggy Rats.

This year saw the inaugural Paddle Battle Race and the presentation of the Conor Britton Cup with Waterford successful. The cup was presented by Fun Britton to the winning team.