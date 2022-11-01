Leah Gallen chases seventh heaven in latest Irish final

Leah Gallen aims for her seventh Irish title - and her first at adult level - on Friday night.

The Raphoe Boxing Club ace, a two-time European medalist, lines up at the National Senior Championship finals.

Gallen goes up against Tiffany O’Reilly from Portlaoise in the 70kgs final at The National Stadium.

In February 2020, Gallen won the sixth Irish title of her young career, overcoming Shelby Myers (Crumlin) in the Under-18 final.

Then, the EUBC European Youth Boxing Championships beckoned in Montenegro, but Covid-19 pulled the rug from under them,

Gallen has returned with a purpose now.

“This would be the most special of them all,” Gallen told Donegal Live.

“It’s a big one for me. After being out for so long, this is my comeback one.

“It’s great to be back here in the club. The environment here is just unreal.”

Gallen is coached by Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney at Raphoe ABC. She is is the only female from Donegal to win multiple European medals - a European Junior bronze medal in 2018 at 66kgs and a European Youth bronze in 2019 at 69kgs.

Now a third-year quantity surveying student at ATU Donegal, Gallen looked to be gone from the sport for a while of late, but is back in the squared circle with a renewed vigour.

She said: “I don’t think anyone expected to see me back. It was just a decision I had to make.”

The Ulster Elites in December, which will be televised in December and held in the Guildhall in Derry, are also on her radar, not to mention a return to the Irish vest.