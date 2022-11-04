Search

05 Nov 2022

Agony for Leah Gallen after split decision defeat in Irish final

The Raphoe BC woman lost out in the W70kgs final, while there were defeats, too, for Dunfanaghy native Ciara Craig and for Kilcullen's Aodhán Byrne, who has strong Ballybofey connections

Reporter:

Chris McNulty, ringside at the National Stadium

04 Nov 2022 11:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Leah Gallen endured agony at Friday’s Irish Senior Championship finals.

The Raphoe Boxing Club woman lost on a narrow split decision against Portlaoise puncher Tiffany O’Reilly.

A 3-2 split decision told only part of the story at the National Stadium. There was barely the width of a cigarette paper between them.

Six-time Irish champion Gallen began well and took the opening round 10-9 on four of the five cards.

The other judge gave O’Reilly a 10-9 verdict and remarkably, the same arbitrator didn’t give Gallen a round.

The net result was O’Reilly’s hand held aloft having claimed 29-28 (x2) and 30-27 cards with Gallen up 29-28 on the other two.

The damage was done in the second round on Friday with O’Reilly nailing a couple of stiff lefts that were key on her way to a clean sweep of the middle stanza.

What might have been for the two-time European bronze medalist, back in the ring for the first time since defeating Crumlin’s Shelby Myers in an under-18 final in February, 2020.

Gallen looked gone from the sport having committed to Gaelic football for much of the recent past, but she came back to the squared circle looking to rekindle the fire. The narrow margins might hurt in their rawness, but they’ll offer hope in time.

There remain plenty of opportunities to dust off the disappointment, not least the Ulster Championships next month, which could offer a neat route back to glory.

Dunfanaghy woman Ciara Craig now wears the colours of the Belfast-based Ledley Hall.

Craig lost out to Neilstown’s Winnie McDonagh in the women’s 63kgs final.

McDonagh began sharply and took dominant scorecards to claim a unanimous decision.

Craig, who formerly represented an all-female Donegal team during her days with her home club, attacked well as the second round headed for its final minute, but the judges gave the firm nod to McDonagh.

In the male 67kgs final, there was also strong Ballybofey interest. Aodhán Byrne, fighting out of the Kilcullen club in County Kildare, lost out on a 4-1 split decision against Cian Cramer from Cabra in a cracking contest.

Byrne mother is Sinead Byrne, nee Long, and he is a grandson of Tommy and Joy Long from Carrickmacgrath.

While one judge sided with Byrne 29-29, the other four gave the verdict to Cramer, on cards of 29-28 (x3) and 30-27.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

