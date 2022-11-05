Fintown native Patrick McGeehan a mascot for Ireland A against the All Blacks

Eight-year-old Patrick McGeehan, who is originally from Fintown, was one of the mascots at the RDS on Friday night as Ireland A took on New Zealand A.

Third class student Patrick, who is the son of Maurice and Priscila Pfeiffer McGeehan, now lives in Athboy, Co Meath, and plays his rugby with Navan RFC, having initially showed his skills at Dave Gallaher Memorial Park with Letterkenny RFC under Ciaran O'Dowd.

Paired with Jamie Osbourne with captain Craig Casey leading the line, Patrick was with the Irish team as they entered the pitch, stood for the national anthems and then watched on for the famous New Zealand Haka.

Patrick in the colours of Letterkenny RFC

The result didn't go Ireland's way as the All Blacks ran out winners on a 47-19 scoreline but the Patrick and his family enjoyed the atmosphere at the Dublin 4 venue. Patrick and Maurice are back in Dublin this evening watching on in the Aviva Stadium with Ireland are taking on South Africa in the November Series.