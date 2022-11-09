Search

09 Nov 2022

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club stage successful tournament

The Ozanam Centre was packed on Sunday night as the Dunfanaghy club held a major tournament

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club stage successful tournament

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Nov 2022 7:54 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club staged a bumper tournament at the Ozanam Community Centre on Sunday evening.

The hall was packed to its capacity as local pugilists squared off with the cream of the crop from across the north west.

Dunfanaghy’s Ryan McGee overcame Twin Towns’ Caden Keenan while Nancy McMonagle was an impressive victory against Nadine Pearson from St John Bosco.

Gary McNamara, Sean Doohan and Conor Durning were the other home winners on an evening put together by Eddie Harkin and his team of coaches.

Horgan: 'Do I deserve to be Finn Harps manager next season? Most certainly not'

Ollie Horgan admits that four league wins in 2022 meant that a 10th season as Finn Harps manager was unlikely and having parted the club by mutual consent expressed his gratitude to the supporters who stood by him and the team

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club would like to thank Maurice Boyle Grafters Gym in Letterkenny who was the main sponsor for the show and all the boxers, clubs and coaches who travelled to the event and all who attended the show or helped in any way to make it so successful.

The timekeeper was Neil Gallagher and the medical card officer was Eamon Harkin.

The officials on the night were Maeve and Tommy McCarron, Ray Donaghy, Mandy Douglas, Michael McDermott, Brian Anderson, David Tennyson and Peter O’Donnell was the ringside announcer.

Results: Conor McFadden (Dunfanaghy) beat Micahel McMonagle (St. Bridget’s Clonmany); Ryan McGee (Dunfanaghy) beat Caden Keenan (Twin Towns); Owen McDonagh (Dunfanaghy) lost to Cahir Keenan (Twin Towns); Eddie McBride  (Dunfanaghy) lost to Brian Anderson (Twin Towns); Nancy McMonagle (Dunfanaghy) beat Nadine Pearson (St John Bosco); Hudie Coyle (Dunfanaghy) lost to Harley Steele (Churchlands); Gary McNamara (Dunfanaghy) beat Nathan Rea (Churchlands); Charlie Kelleher (Letterkenny) beat Lorcan Rodgers (Omagh Boys and Girls); Sean Doohan (Dunfanaghy) beat Daniel McMenamin (Twin Towns); Darcy Anderson (Letterkenny) lost to Darragh McNamee (Two Castles); Luke Kelly (Dunfanaghy) lost to Jack McAfee (Churchlands); Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy) beat Tom McDaid (Oakleaf); Dale McBride (Dunfanaghy) lost to Daniel Downey (Dunree); Tom McAfee (Churchlands) beat Darragh Mullan (Omagh Boys and Girls); Travis McKeown (Churchlands) lost to Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns); Fintan Rodgers (St. Bridget’s, Clonmany) lost to Conan McSorley (Two Castles).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media