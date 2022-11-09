Dunfanaghy Boxing Club stage successful tournament

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club staged a bumper tournament at the Ozanam Community Centre on Sunday evening.

The hall was packed to its capacity as local pugilists squared off with the cream of the crop from across the north west.

Dunfanaghy’s Ryan McGee overcame Twin Towns’ Caden Keenan while Nancy McMonagle was an impressive victory against Nadine Pearson from St John Bosco.

Gary McNamara, Sean Doohan and Conor Durning were the other home winners on an evening put together by Eddie Harkin and his team of coaches.

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club would like to thank Maurice Boyle Grafters Gym in Letterkenny who was the main sponsor for the show and all the boxers, clubs and coaches who travelled to the event and all who attended the show or helped in any way to make it so successful.

The timekeeper was Neil Gallagher and the medical card officer was Eamon Harkin.

The officials on the night were Maeve and Tommy McCarron, Ray Donaghy, Mandy Douglas, Michael McDermott, Brian Anderson, David Tennyson and Peter O’Donnell was the ringside announcer.

Results: Conor McFadden (Dunfanaghy) beat Micahel McMonagle (St. Bridget’s Clonmany); Ryan McGee (Dunfanaghy) beat Caden Keenan (Twin Towns); Owen McDonagh (Dunfanaghy) lost to Cahir Keenan (Twin Towns); Eddie McBride (Dunfanaghy) lost to Brian Anderson (Twin Towns); Nancy McMonagle (Dunfanaghy) beat Nadine Pearson (St John Bosco); Hudie Coyle (Dunfanaghy) lost to Harley Steele (Churchlands); Gary McNamara (Dunfanaghy) beat Nathan Rea (Churchlands); Charlie Kelleher (Letterkenny) beat Lorcan Rodgers (Omagh Boys and Girls); Sean Doohan (Dunfanaghy) beat Daniel McMenamin (Twin Towns); Darcy Anderson (Letterkenny) lost to Darragh McNamee (Two Castles); Luke Kelly (Dunfanaghy) lost to Jack McAfee (Churchlands); Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy) beat Tom McDaid (Oakleaf); Dale McBride (Dunfanaghy) lost to Daniel Downey (Dunree); Tom McAfee (Churchlands) beat Darragh Mullan (Omagh Boys and Girls); Travis McKeown (Churchlands) lost to Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns); Fintan Rodgers (St. Bridget’s, Clonmany) lost to Conan McSorley (Two Castles).