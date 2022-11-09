Search

09 Nov 2022

Horgan: 'Do I deserve to be Finn Harps manager next season? Most certainly not'

Ollie Horgan admits that four league wins in 2022 meant that a 10th season as Finn Harps manager was unlikely and having parted the club by mutual consent expressed his gratitude to the supporters who stood by him and the team

Horgan: 'Do I deserve to be Finn Harps manager next season? Most certainly not'

Ollie Horgan has thanked the Finn Harps supporters having today parted company with the club

Reporter:

Alan Foley

09 Nov 2022 7:27 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ollie Horgan has admitted that the results that saw Finn Harps relegated from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meant there was no chance of him keeping his job as manager.

Horgan yesterday departed the club by mutual consent after nine seasons as manager. During that time Harps were in the top flight for six years, although they will play in 2023 in the First Division having been relegated  following their 3-1 home loss to UCD.

“I understand the results last season were not good enough,” he said. “So, on them, do I deserve to be manager of Finn Harps next season? Most certainly not.

“It's over but I don't tend to be out for pasture just yet. We had some ups and down and I worked with some great people at the club and I want to thank them for everything. We had some good nights and I am the first to admit the season that just finished was not good enough."

Harps won just four league games from 36 in 2022 and finished behind a UCD side who picked up 10 points in the head-to-head clashes of the bottom two. Despite that, Horgan expressed his gratutide to the Harps support.

“There are times this season when we weren’t going well and they could’ve went for  me and they didn’t. I’m not pandering or trying to buy their warmth - why would I at this stage? They stood by me and us when many wouldn't have.

“They deserve success and they deserve to be back in the Premier Division and I wish them all the best. I hope that people understand and whether they are critical of me or not, I gave it my all from day one, the Finn Harps gave me the opportunity. Men like James Gallagher, Willie O’Connor, Paul Hegarty and Gavin Dykes soldiered on with me for next to nothing and I can’t thank them enough and it’s the same for the Harps supporters. ”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media