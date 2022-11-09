Horgan: 'Do I deserve to be Finn Harps manager next season? Most certainly not'

Ollie Horgan has admitted that the results that saw Finn Harps relegated from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meant there was no chance of him keeping his job as manager.

Horgan yesterday departed the club by mutual consent after nine seasons as manager. During that time Harps were in the top flight for six years, although they will play in 2023 in the First Division having been relegated following their 3-1 home loss to UCD.

“I understand the results last season were not good enough,” he said. “So, on them, do I deserve to be manager of Finn Harps next season? Most certainly not.

“It's over but I don't tend to be out for pasture just yet. We had some ups and down and I worked with some great people at the club and I want to thank them for everything. We had some good nights and I am the first to admit the season that just finished was not good enough."

Harps won just four league games from 36 in 2022 and finished behind a UCD side who picked up 10 points in the head-to-head clashes of the bottom two. Despite that, Horgan expressed his gratutide to the Harps support.

“There are times this season when we weren’t going well and they could’ve went for me and they didn’t. I’m not pandering or trying to buy their warmth - why would I at this stage? They stood by me and us when many wouldn't have.

“They deserve success and they deserve to be back in the Premier Division and I wish them all the best. I hope that people understand and whether they are critical of me or not, I gave it my all from day one, the Finn Harps gave me the opportunity. Men like James Gallagher, Willie O’Connor, Paul Hegarty and Gavin Dykes soldiered on with me for next to nothing and I can’t thank them enough and it’s the same for the Harps supporters. ”