Dungloe boxer Danny Boyle set for pro debut

Danny Boyle with the then IABA President Dominic O'Rourke when he won an Irish Colleges title in 2018
Danny Boyle will become Donegal’s newest professional boxer on Saturday night.
The Dungloe man comes up against experienced journeyman Robbie Chapman at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.
The contest is slated for four rounds at super-middleweight.
While at Dungloe Boxing Club, Boyle won Irish Colleges titles in 2018 and 2019, fighting at 75kgs and 81kgs and representing Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
The show, promoted by Josh Goodwin, is headlined by unbeaten Englishman Mitchell Frearson, who comes up against Seamus Devlin at middleweight.
Chapman, Boyle’s opponent has a 10-21-2 record.
Boyle will become Donegal’s 26th professional boxer, the third from the Rosses.
Joseph Duffy from Burtonport was 7-0, 2KOs in 2013 before he turned his attention to mixed martial arts while Annagry’s Ciaran Duffy had a 10-2-1 record between 2001 and 2010.
