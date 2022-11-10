Search

10 Nov 2022

Eight Donegal athletes set for Masters Cross Country

There will be a strong Donegal sprinkling at this weekend's British and Irish Masters Cross Country International.

Nakita Burke and Natasha Adams.

Chris McNulty

10 Nov 2022 10:15 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal will be well represented on the Irish team at this weekend’s British and Irish Masters Cross Country International.

Eight athletes from Donegal clubs will toe the line at Santry Demesne in Dublin.

Letterkenny AC duo Natasha Adams and Nakita Burke will go under starter’s orders after impressing at the recent Autumn Open at the Sport Ireland campus.

There, Adams finished second and Burke ninth to guarantee their selection for this weekend.

Finn Valley AC’s Noreen Bonner, who was the fifth O65 athlete, is also on the Irish team.

Her club-mates Jon-Jo Doherty and Dermot McElchar will go in the men’s race.

Milford AC’s Martin Kerr and Brian McBride of Letterkenny AC will go in the O65 event after solid runs in the Autumn Open.

Martin Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC, who finished 16th last month, will also be on the Irish team.

