Here's what Twitter made of 'a LOI legend' Ollie Horgan's departure

Finn Harps are on the lookout for a new manager with the news filtering through on Wednesday they had parted company with Ollie Horgan.
Appointed in 2013, Horgan was the longest serving manager in the League of Ireland and led Harps to two promotions, with many a memorable night in their six seasons in the Premier Division.
However, the season just ended saw relegation and whoever takes over at Finn Park will be entrusted with trying to guide the club back to the top flight.
Horgan was a popular character within the league as a whole and the world of Twitter was full of well-wishes as a new chapter is set to begin for both him and the Ballybofey club.
