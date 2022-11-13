Debut win for Dungloe's Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle has his hand raised in victory
Danny Boyle recorded a debut win on Saturday night in London.
The Dungloe boxer defeated Robbie Chapman on points after four rounds at the York Hall.
Boyle was cheered on by a big Irish crowd as he turned over to the paid ranks on a Goodwin Boxing promoted show.
Boyle was given a 40-36 points win after the four-round super-middleweight contest.
While at Dungloe Boxing Club, Boyle won Irish Colleges titles in 2018 and 2019, fighting at 75kgs and 81kgs and representing Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Boyle became the 26th boxer from Donegal to fight as a professional on Saturday night.
His opponent, Champman, drops his record to 10-22-2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.