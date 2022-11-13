Raphoe reach Ulster Linden Cup final in thriller with David Moore the hero

The Raphoe squad who won their way through to the Ulster Linden Cup final
Raphoe welcomed the PSNI to the Royal & Prior school grounds for the Ulster Linden Cup semi-final on Saturday for what turned out to be a fantastic game for the neutral - one that went the distance.
Raphoe 4
PSNI 4
(Raphoe win on penalty run-ins)
Raphoe took the lead in the first quarter, Matthew Lecky on the score sheet, with a fine finish from a penalty corner routine. PSNI drew level despite David Moore’s best efforts in goals.
James Wilson restored Raphoe’s lead with a superb finish in off the crossbar, with the first half ending 2-1 to Raphoe.
The floodgates looked to be opening then for Raphoe as they had numerous chances to score but could only manage the one goal in the third quarter - an excellent individual composure from Lecky who then layed of Jake Watt to calmly slot home, 3-1 heading into the final quarter and what a quarter it was.
PSNI made it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining before Goudie struck the post for Raphoe and Ian McGonigle, Sam McKnight and Lyttle had chances saved. PSNI made them pay as they equalised from a penalty stroke with five minutes remaining for 3-3.
The game wasn’t finished yet as Raphoe again took the lead, penalty this time converted by Keith Meehan for 4-3. With only seconds remaining some poor defensive decisions resulted in PSNI equalising again to make it 4-4 as the final whistle sounded, just as the ball crossed the line.
The game was then decided with penalty run-ins, with Moore the hero as he saved four out of five to send Raphoe to their first Ulster Linden Cup final since 2017.
