Search

13 Nov 2022

Raphoe reach Ulster Linden Cup final in thriller with David Moore the hero

In a game that ebbed and flowed, there was no shortage of drama with eight goals shared between Raphoe and PSNI, before the home side came through a tense affair on penalty run-ins

Raphoe reach Ulster Linden Cup final in thriller with David Moore the hero

The Raphoe squad who won their way through to the Ulster Linden Cup final

Reporter:

Contributor

13 Nov 2022 2:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Raphoe welcomed the PSNI to the Royal & Prior school grounds for the Ulster Linden Cup semi-final on Saturday for what turned out to be a fantastic game for the neutral - one that went the distance. 

Raphoe 4
PSNI 4
(Raphoe win on penalty run-ins)

Raphoe took the lead in the first quarter, Matthew Lecky on the score sheet, with a fine finish from a penalty corner routine. PSNI drew level despite David Moore’s best efforts in goals. 

James Wilson restored Raphoe’s lead with a superb finish in off the crossbar, with the first half ending 2-1 to Raphoe. 

The floodgates looked to be opening then for Raphoe as they had numerous chances to score but could only manage the one goal in the third quarter - an excellent individual composure from Lecky who then layed of Jake Watt to calmly slot home, 3-1 heading into the final quarter and what a quarter it was.

PSNI made it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining before Goudie struck the post for Raphoe and Ian McGonigle, Sam McKnight and Lyttle had chances saved. PSNI made them pay as they equalised from a penalty stroke with five minutes remaining for 3-3. 

The game wasn’t finished yet as Raphoe again took the lead, penalty this time converted by Keith Meehan for 4-3. With only seconds remaining some poor defensive decisions resulted in PSNI equalising again to make it 4-4 as the final whistle sounded, just as the ball crossed the line.

The game was then decided with penalty run-ins, with Moore the hero as he saved four out of five to send Raphoe to their first Ulster Linden Cup final since 2017. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media