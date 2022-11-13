Raphoe reach Ulster Linden Cup final in thriller with David Moore the hero

Raphoe welcomed the PSNI to the Royal & Prior school grounds for the Ulster Linden Cup semi-final on Saturday for what turned out to be a fantastic game for the neutral - one that went the distance.

Raphoe 4

PSNI 4

(Raphoe win on penalty run-ins)

Raphoe took the lead in the first quarter, Matthew Lecky on the score sheet, with a fine finish from a penalty corner routine. PSNI drew level despite David Moore’s best efforts in goals.

James Wilson restored Raphoe’s lead with a superb finish in off the crossbar, with the first half ending 2-1 to Raphoe.

The floodgates looked to be opening then for Raphoe as they had numerous chances to score but could only manage the one goal in the third quarter - an excellent individual composure from Lecky who then layed of Jake Watt to calmly slot home, 3-1 heading into the final quarter and what a quarter it was.

PSNI made it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining before Goudie struck the post for Raphoe and Ian McGonigle, Sam McKnight and Lyttle had chances saved. PSNI made them pay as they equalised from a penalty stroke with five minutes remaining for 3-3.

The game wasn’t finished yet as Raphoe again took the lead, penalty this time converted by Keith Meehan for 4-3. With only seconds remaining some poor defensive decisions resulted in PSNI equalising again to make it 4-4 as the final whistle sounded, just as the ball crossed the line.

The game was then decided with penalty run-ins, with Moore the hero as he saved four out of five to send Raphoe to their first Ulster Linden Cup final since 2017.