A morning of memories at Finn Valley AC Remembrance Run

They came all with messages and memories.

Finn Valley AC hosted its annual Remembrance Run on Sunday morning.

The messages written on the Remembrance Wall brought the memories to life, almost 400 participants honouring loved ones who have passed.

A donation from this year's event will be given to the Creeslough Community Support Fund.

Creeslough twins Neil and Sean Martin were among those who toed the line, just over five weeks since their mother, Martina Martin, was one of ten people to lose their lives in the Creeslough explosion.

“Remembering all the Creeslough victims,” read one message.

Neil and Sean Martin, twin sons of Martina Martin, with Martin's sister, Letterkenny AC athlete and coach Kathryn McDevitt

Some members of Jessica Gallagher's family, another of the Creeslough victims, were also present, as were Ukrainian natives now residing in the Twin Towns, taking the chance tio remember those who have been killed in the war.

Denise Harley and her daughter Natalie have been regulars at the Remembrance Run since the death of daughter and sister Kym in a road traffic accident in October 2014.

“We do this every year,” Denise said. “There isn't much you can do for people sometimes, so it is nice to get a chance like this.”

Emma Dillon's husband, Paul 'Diddler', died of Motor Neuron Disease just over three years ago when he was aged just 45. Emma was joined by their daughters, members of the family and close friends to remember the popular Newtowncunningham butcher, a regular competitor in local road races.

“This is our third time doing this event,” Emma said. “It is a lovely event, especially for people like us who are remembering someone. Paul would've done it a bit quicker, but it's a lovely event to do.”

This gang was out to remember Paul 'Diddler' Dillon

Each had their own motivation. Glenfin woman Kelly Costello might be seven months pregnant, but she completed the 10k, running with others from Pro Fitness.

“It was enjoyable, but harder than usual,” Kelly said. “It's not easy when you're carrying someone else in your belly!”

A strong contingent from Killygordon and Crossroads turned out in honour of Joseph Carlin, the talented sportsman who died in 2021.

“He was ever-present at races such as this,” Finn Valley AC Chairperson Patsy McGonagle said.

“He was very prominent in the area and it's great to see a vibrant group out to remember him.”

The memories burn bright despite the passing of time. Paul Gallagher was one of a group of five to complete the event in memory of his sister Sharon, from Ballinaman, Crossroads, who passed away in 1991.

Lisa McDaid and Emma Lawrence from Castlefin wore t-shirts showing the radiant face of Oráin who passed away in 2004, and Donna McLaughlin's face beamed from the shirt worn by her sister Louise Penrose from Doneyloop, two years after her sibling's passing.

Maggie O'Hara (centre) with Grainne Kearns and Kathryn Gibbons

In all, 387 took part, including a good sprinkling of local runners.

Foyle Valley AC's Scott Rankin was the race winner, finishing in 32 minutes and 45 seconds ahead of Letterkenny AC duo Ciaran McGonagle (32:58) and Eoghain McGinley (33:17).

Maggie O'Hara of Finn Valley AC was the first woman home in the 10k, clocking 40:46 with Kathryn Gibbons (Crusaders) second in 42:41 and Foyle Valley AC's Grainne Kearns third in 42:54.

Scott Rankin (centre) with Ciaran McGonagle and Eoghain McGinley

Participants also had a 5k option and Finn Valley AC's young trio of Maya Lafferty, Raonaid Laffery and Aoibhinn McElhinney were the first three home while Jamie Gallen, another young local, the first male back in the 5k.