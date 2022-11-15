Second round stoppage for Ryan Kelly in Derry

Ryan Kelly pictured with Jordan Furey and Darragh Kelly after his win.
Ryan Kelly stopped Jacob Leonard in the second round on Saturday night.
The Moville mixed martial artist, the younger brother of Bellator ace Darragh Kelly, was an impressive winner at the Chaos Fighting Championship 20 show at the Millenium Forum in Derry.
Kelly, who now fights out of the SBG gym in Dublin, stopped Leonard in the second round of their super-lightweight clash.
Kelly took victory thanks to a rear naked choke to maintain his unbeaten run.
Earlier in the year, Kelly stopped Sander Raastad at Clan Wars 43 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.
The Irish Community Air Ambulance has launched a Christmas campaign to fund life saving kits. Photo: David Keane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.