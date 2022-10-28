Search

28 Oct 2022

David Walliams sends beautiful message and gifts to the children of Creeslough

The children's author and tv star said: "I want you to know you are not alone. You are in my thoughts the whole time and I'm sending all my love."

David Walliams sent a beautiful message to pupils at Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough

Siobhan McNamara

28 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Children's author and tv star David Walliams who is well known to many as a Britain's Got Talent Judge has reached out to pupils of Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough in a beautiful, heartfelt message.

He also sent books to the school as a gift to help bring a smile to children coming to terms with the terrible tragedy in which ten people lost their lives.

Taking to social media, a school spokesperson said: "We are humbled and honoured to have received this message of support for our pupils and community from the popular children’s books author, David Walliams.

"Thank you David for this lovely gesture."

Local News

