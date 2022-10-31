Halloween Photo Special: Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala 'Spooky' Fancy Dress Party

The Bushell family - Caleb, Leon with their mother Aoife and grandmother Ellen at the Halloween fancy dress party in the John Bosco Centre Donegal Town on Friday evening.
Everyone had lots of 'spooktacular' fun and the efforts that were made by all the participants was truly amazing. And on this night of 'trick or treat' remember that it will be cold and wet and wrap up warm . . .
Photos: Siobhan McGowan
Some of the 16 first responders trained to attend certain medical emergencies in Newtowncunningham, Burt, Killea, Carrigans and St Johnston areas
