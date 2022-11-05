Photo Special: Allingham Arts Festival opens in Ballyshannon

Committee members of the Allingham Arts Festival, Mary Sheerin and Sally Stephens at the opening night of the Festival in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon on Thursday night.
Guest speaker at the opening was former Northern Editor of the Irish Times Gerry Moriarty and events are continuing over the weekend. Pictures Thomas Gallagher
