Birthday photos Special: Triple 50th birthday celebrations in Donegal Town

First cousins Tracey and Cecilia McAllister and Breda Ryan celebrated their 50th birthdays last Saturday night in Dom’s Pier One in Donegal Town.
The birthday girls were joined by family and friends. Tracey and Cecilia both from Donegal Town and Breda is from Dublin. It was a lovely night with family and friends many travelled from Scotland, Dublin and Letterkenny to celebrate with the girls.
The girls would like to thank everyone who attended, Sean and Barry for the great music and to Martin and staff at Dom’s Pier One.
Happy 50th birthday ladies.
Out picture shows Petrina McAllister and Edel Quinn at the big party celebrations.
