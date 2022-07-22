Search

22 Jul 2022

Stunning Letterkenny home with enclosed tennis court hits the market

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

22 Jul 2022 2:50 PM

A spacious four-bedroom house with its own tennis court has come onto the market in Letterkenny.
Located in the popular Woodlands area of the cathedral town the detached bungalow has many attractive and appealing features.
Access to the residence is over a stone driveway towards a feature covered pergola. Raised bedding plants create a splash of colour. Walking through a glazed door you will find yourself in a large entrance hall. The house encompasses four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms are ensuite and one of them has the benefit of a walk-in wardrobe and a recently redecorated ensuite shower room and a separate modern shower room.

There is an independent access door at the front of the house to the sitting room which could be converted into a self contained office or granny flat, subject to planning. Off the kitchen there is a utility room and a large fourth bedroom with ensuite shower room and patio doors to a raised outside seating area overlooking the enclosed tarmacadam tennis court. The garden is very private. Variety of trees in the garden include native Oak, Beech, Birch and Hazel Trees. Leylandii hedge to the front.
The house is for sale by private treaty and is priced at €430,000.

For proper guidance and detail, please refer to the property agent, kiara Rainey of Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey on 074 91 22211. You can also see the property on daft.ie.

