Ramelton home with slipway for pleasure craft comes onto market 

A house with direct access onto the River Lennon has is on the market in Ramelton. Situated on Bought Road, residents of the home can enjoy enviable panoramic views of the river. The residence is for sale by private treaty and comes onto the market priced at €450,000.

The detached residence encompasses 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is ensuite. The home which was constructed in 1998 comes complete with a sun room to the rear. The sun room has a tiled floor and a vaulted tongue and groove pine ceiling. Spectacular views of the river and Ramelton Village can be enjoyed from the sun room.

The residence would make a perfect family home or make the ideal holiday home.

The kitchen is furnished with a solid oak wall and base units. One of the bathrooms is furnished with a jacuzzi bath.

To the front of the home is a local stone built front wall with entrance pillars and wrought iron gates which leads to a tarmacadam driveway. The house is surrounded by gardens and new residents will most certainly enjoy the extensive deck area which is located on the water’s edge. There is also a slipway for non-motorised pleasure crafts.

Anyone interested in the property should contact Franklin’s for proper advice and guidance. You can call Brendan McGee on 074 91 88000.