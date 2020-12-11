Sadness in Donegal at sudden death of much-loved priest

Contact
Sadness at death of priest in Donegal - may he rest in peace
There is much sadness in the parishes of Stranorlar and Glenfin at the sudden death of 81-year-old Fr James Byrne.
The much-loved priest who was of Irish descent had moved to the area from Australia following his retirement six years ago.
He enjoyed being part of the community and regularly helped the priests in Stranorlar and Glenfin. Indeed, he had concelebrated Mass with Fr Kieran McAteer, PP of Stranorlar only this morning (Friday).
Fr McAteer and his fellow clergy were very saddened to hear of Fr Byrne's death.
"Ourselves and the parishioners are very sorry to hear this news," he said. "He had a great way with him and was very sociable. He loved singing. We were all very fond of him.
"We were only just discussing plans for Christmas Masses."
It is expected that a post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
