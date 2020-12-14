UPDATE: Clarification on funeral of much-loved priest Fr James Byrne

Contact
Fr James Byrne RIP
The funeral of Fr James Byrne will now go ahead.
Stranorlar Parish issued the announcement, after an earlier communication that the funeral had been postponed.
Australian native Fr Byrne died suddenly on Friday. He had been living in the Twin Towns area since his retirement seven years ago. The late priest was hugely popular with parishioners in Stranorlar and Kilteevogue parishioners and will be very much missed.
For funeral details see: Funeral arrangements for much-loved priest who died in Donegal
